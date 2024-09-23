Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.08 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CDW by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.12 and its 200-day moving average is $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

