Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,252 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

