Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $97.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.