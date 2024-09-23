eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,046 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in eBay by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of eBay by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $64.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.