BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) vs. Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Critical Comparison

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% Gulf Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioLargo and Gulf Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and Gulf Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million 5.83 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -8.00 Gulf Resources $41.76 million 0.25 $10.06 million ($0.51) -2.00

Gulf Resources has higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulf Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulf Resources beats BioLargo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. In addition, the company offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

