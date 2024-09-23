American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.0 %
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
