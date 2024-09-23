Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:GORO opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

