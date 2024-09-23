TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TXMD stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
