TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TXMD stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 101,282 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

