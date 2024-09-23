Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

SQNS stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

