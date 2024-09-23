Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 325,439 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.