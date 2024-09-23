Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSTK

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE SSTK opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Shutterstock by 2,203.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Shutterstock by 469.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 747,180 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 884,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 360,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.