Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $290.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at $3,067,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at $915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth about $690,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

