ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $320.25 on Friday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.02.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

