Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $379,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,335.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Zillow Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Zillow Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $65.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 2.00. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

