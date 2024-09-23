The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $17.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.