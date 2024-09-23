Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.52.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

TWLO stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. Twilio has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,891,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,891,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 95,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

