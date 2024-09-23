Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

