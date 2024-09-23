Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.