Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Price Performance

GES stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.92. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

