Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $540.12 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $436.90 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $552.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

