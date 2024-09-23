Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,782 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

