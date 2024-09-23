9,891 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357,875 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,339,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 179,699 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,603,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.