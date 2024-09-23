Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,726 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,886,777,000 after buying an additional 36,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 74.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after purchasing an additional 623,712 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.00.

MSCI stock opened at $551.41 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $548.98 and its 200 day moving average is $521.49.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

