Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 59 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,020.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,105.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,010.09. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,129.44.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

