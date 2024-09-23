Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 33,292 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,292 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 2.7 %

BERY opened at $66.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

