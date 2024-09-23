Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,232 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 62,444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE MC opened at $70.17 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $365,561.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.