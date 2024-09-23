Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $167.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 2.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $168.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

