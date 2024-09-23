Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 28,733 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $8,129,955.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

