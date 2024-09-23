Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 21,739 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,739 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,561,000 after buying an additional 59,581 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,978,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,994,000 after purchasing an additional 190,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 107,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $223.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $232.32. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.