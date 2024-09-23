3,185 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIG stock opened at $197.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $198.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average is $184.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

