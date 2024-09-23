Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Walt Disney by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

