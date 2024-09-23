Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 62,506 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,506 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 7.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

