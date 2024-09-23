16,300 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.