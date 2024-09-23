Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $147.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average of $138.62. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

