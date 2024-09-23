Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $520,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.4 %

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $88.63 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $89.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

