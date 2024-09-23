Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HP by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672,097 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,313,000 after purchasing an additional 495,332 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in HP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.76 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

