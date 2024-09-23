331 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,965.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,174.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,949.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,762.28.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $52.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

