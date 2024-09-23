Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UWM

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $45,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $804.77 million, a P/E ratio of 280.67 and a beta of 1.63. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UWMC. Wedbush raised their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

