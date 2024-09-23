Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 4,164 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,994. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $89.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $92.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

