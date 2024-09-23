Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 40,600 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 461,368 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $34,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

