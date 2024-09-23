Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $619,000 in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,172,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $14,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,412,000 after acquiring an additional 232,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 211,570 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,638.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

