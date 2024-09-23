Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.56% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $28.31 on Monday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $645.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $309.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

