Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLMB. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 26.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 136.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CLMB opened at $99.14 on Monday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $454.56 million, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.27 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 3.73%. Research analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.