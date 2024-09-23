Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $46.85 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.