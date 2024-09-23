Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 331.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CROX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,766,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $72,211,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Crocs by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CROX opened at $139.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.93. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.