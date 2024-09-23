Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 120,900 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,686,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after purchasing an additional 438,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,044,000 after purchasing an additional 479,047 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after buying an additional 458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,887,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

CRS opened at $156.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $157.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

