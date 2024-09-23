Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,742 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $871,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

