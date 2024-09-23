Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 500 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at $59,391,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock worth $958,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $59.49 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

