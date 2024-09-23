Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,261,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,922,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 923,994 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the second quarter worth $5,748,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $4,003,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,258,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter valued at $3,840,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WT opened at $10.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. On average, analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

WT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

