Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 482,872 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,872 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Rush Street Interactive worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 828,984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $2,381,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $412,269.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,862,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,309.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $412,269.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,862,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,309.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

